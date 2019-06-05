Letter to the editor: Take care of pets in hot weather

You meant to be kind by taking your dog with you today, but you could be risking his life.

If you love your pet, leave him home. On a hot summer day the inside of a car heats very quickly. On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside your car, with windows slightly opened, will reach 102 degrees in 10 minutes. A 105-degree day has produced a 215-degree temperature inside a parked car.

A dog’s normal body temperature is 101.5 degrees to 102.2 degrees. fahrenheit. A dog can withstand a body temperature of 107-108 degrees fahrenheit for only a short period of time before suffering irreparable brain damage — or even death. The closed car interferes with the dog’s normal cooling process — that is, evaporation through panting.

If your dog is overcome by heat exhaustion, you can give immediate first aid by cooling him with cold water. Then have a veterinarian check your pet.

Barb Lueth

Sun City