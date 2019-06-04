Letter to the editor: Food bank gets no donations

We were surprised and disheartened to read that the Valley View Community Food Bank was not given any donated food from the recent postal workers union “Stamp Out Hunger” drive.

No explanation was given for why they were left out but it is clear that the Valley View Community Food Bank is in great need of donations. Although St Mary’s Food Bank is certainly a worthy organization, they are not the only one serving the needs of the hungry poor in the West Valley.

We would like to encourage people to make a donation, either food or monetary, to the West Valley Community Food Bank as soon as possible. In addition, we wish to challenge the postal carriers union to reconsider their distribution choices in the future. Supporting both organizations is only fair.

Ann Careau

Sandy Miller

Surprise