Himes: Speeding in Litchfield Park must be addressed

I recently read your article regarding speeding in Litchfield Park. I have been a resident in LP for a little over six years. I too have noticed the increased speeding especially in the last couple of years.

I have voiced my concerns on many occasions through our neighborhood watch, the City Hall, the mayor Tom Schoaf and even the sheriff assigned to the area. It is a serious concern and one that needs to be addressed immediately.

Ironically, after all my requests to address the speeding issues in my community, I was pulled over two weeks ago for failing to stop at a stop sign. I plan to go to court because I strongly disagree with the citation. I most definitely came to a stop and in fact I saw the officer sitting there so why would I run the stop sign? I have requested a copy of the video. I am very mindful of the speed limit and have never in my 43 years of driving received a speeding ticket.

I have noticed that some drivers in Litchfield Park don’t give the speed limit the same respect.

I live on the intersection of Villa Nueva Road and Liebre Circle, and I see cars speeding past, coming around the corner near Camelback Park all the time. My daughter and granddaughter live on Wigwam Boulevard, and the speed at which some cars travel is extremely unsafe. Even in the morning when I drop my granddaughter off at the elementary school, I am infuriated at the speed at which some people travel.

One day, I was driving home from school on Villa Nueva and a gentleman was driving at such a high speed that he lost control and ended up hitting a tree at one of the green belts near the golf course.

When I first moved here, I would occasionally see police presence in the area but that is rare now. Even across Litchfield Elementary School there are signs posted that there is no parking within certain hours yet parents constantly park there. Again, no police around to enforce. This is extremely dangerous with speeders and parents crossing the street. When I spoke to the sheriff he said there was only one officer assigned to the area.

As noted in your article the Park is a popular place to walk and bike ride. Something needs to be done.

Lina Himes

Litchfield Park