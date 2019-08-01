Gray: Concerned over Medicare drug costs

As a retiree who takes regular medication for epilepsy and thrombophilia (blood clots), I am beyond frustrated with the cost of prescription drugs under Medicare Part D.

The advanced medications I take work very well, but it seems that almost every time I refill my prescriptions, the cost-sharing amount I’m charged goes up.

I currently pay hundreds of dollars a month out-of-pocket for my medications and every time I walk into the pharmacy, I am terrified that this is the time I won’t be able to afford to walk out with my medications.

The Medicare program is meant to help seniors like myself afford the drugs we need to live a quality life, which is why I found it alarming when I was told pharmaceutical manufacturers often issue rebates for the drugs I take, but that those rebates are gobbled up by private insurers who offer prescription drug plans under Medicare.

Fortunately, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has taken notice of this atrocity and has proposed a change to Medicare Part D, which would see rebates provided by drug makers passed directly to seniors.

For me, this could mean putting hundreds of dollars a year back in my pocket.

I support this plan and hope the administration will approve it and move forward immediately.

It’s absurd that huge companies are able to take cost-saving rebates intended for patients to further line their pockets, while patients like me continue to pay more and more.

Paul Gray

Phoenix