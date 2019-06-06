Carlisle: Get Glendale news straight to your inbox with Glendale Today’s email newsletter

With busy schedules and so much state and national news flying at us, it can be easy to the news from our own backyard.

Glendale Today’s new Glendale Daily News Brief allows you to wake up with important, local stories in your inbox so you can easily stay informed on your community.

While the print edition of Glendale Today runs once a month, our team of dedicated journalists work hard to provide you with a curated selection of Glendale news that matters each day our website, YourValley.net.

Now, you can have that content sent straight to you, Monday through Friday, with our email newsletter. Sign up for our Glendale Daily News Brief here and select Glendale. There, you can also sign up for our newsletters from other West Valley cities or a newsletter of our daily paper, the Daily News-Sun.

Arizona Group Publisher Charlene Bisson said delivering a conscientious approach to hyper-local journalism consumers can trust is a keystone of Independent Newsmedia’s mission.

“The daily newsletter keeps important stories top of mind for our readers,” Ms. Bisson said. “Our goal is to provide balanced content and information in hopes to empower community advocates to get involved at a local level.”

There is enough international, national and state news to keep even the most dedicated news consumer busy, but it’s local news that most often has the largest impact on our lives. Our news brief brings you Glendale-specific news you won’t find anywhere else.

Don’t let local news pass you by. Our email newsletter gives you the convienience of taking the coverage straight to you.

New Facebook page

Digital news readers can also find Glendale Today’s local news coverage on our new Facebook page. While the Daily News-Sun has Twitter and Facebook pages that bring local news to you through social media, our Glendale Today Facebook page is our first offering of exclusively Glendale content on your social media. While you check in on your friends and family on your Facebook newsfeed, by following the Glendale Today page, you can check in on your community at the same time.

You can also find Glendale-specific news here.

Glendale Today News Editor Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@newszap.com or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.