Ask the Editor: Gifts go twice as far to help those in need beat the heat this summer

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Your donations to help our vulnerable neighbors in the Valley go twice as far this summer.

Donations to the Phoenix Rescue Mission will be matched, up to $150,000 in total, thanks to multiple grants.

While everyone feels the heat in metro Phoenix, its the elderly and homeless who are most hurt by it. Last month, the Valley saw its first heat-related death of the summer when a homeless man was found dehydrated in his vehicle.

Unfortunately, this story is anything but unique. Last year, a record 182 people in the county died from heat-related causes, according to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

The Phoenix Rescue Mission is working to keep vulnerable people safe during the extreme summer heat. With the matching grants this summer, any dollar you donate doubles to help twice as many people in needs. Donated funds help provide fresh water, nutritious food, sunscreen, a clean change of clothes and air-conditioned relief.

Donate here.

Other ways to help, include…

Volunteer — there are plenty of opportunities at the Phoenix Rescue Mission to make a difference in the lives of those we serve. See our latest volunteer opportunities at phoenixrescuemission.org/you-can-help/volunteer.

Organize a water drive — challenge your co-workers, family, friends or church to join you in providing life-saving water this summer to those who need it most. Ready to start your drive? Contact Catie Hammann: chammann@phoenixrescuemission.org or 602-346-3347 to get started.

Volunteer drivers will help the PRM’s Hope Coach Outreach program to deliver needed items to the Valley’s homeless and elderly population. Drop-off sites that accept donations of heat relief items like hats, sunscreen and water are located throughout the city. If you are interested in helping The Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign, contact Catie Hammann: chammann@phoenixrescuemission.org or 602-346-3347 or learn more phoenixrescuemission.org/codered.

Editor’s note: The Phoenix Rescue Mission runs Glendale’s Hope For Hunger Food Bank, 5605 N. 55th Ave.