Andrews: Love wildlife? Then get out, scare some

Recently, the Daily News-Sun featured an excellent guest commentary by Amy Burnett on our urban bobcats.

Although part of our desert landscape, Amy cautioned that if “you are not making it (wildlife) uncomfortable to be there you are sending a message of welcome. A bobcat that becomes too comfortable often becomes a neighborhood problem.”

Of course, her message applies just as well to our urban coyotes.

If you notice a coyote or bobcat in your area, never let it go by without scaring it. Yell or clap loudly to scare wildlife away; carry something with you to make noise, i.e. an air horn or something to throw, like a rock or baseball.

In the long run it’s much safer for us, our pets, and the wildlife as well – if they remain fearful of humans.

Or as Amy puts it, “Keeping wildlife wild starts with you. When we keep wildlife wild, everyone wins.”

Rich Andrews

Sun City