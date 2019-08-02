Opinion: Changes for bus, taxi riders in Sun Cities not acceptable

Below is a few comments from PORA and other members of PORA Sun Cities Transit Committee after you spoke to Kathy Chandler regarding the Valley Metro cut to services in the Sun Cities (“Sun Cities transit proposals detailed,” Sun City West Independent, July 3, 2019).

PORA is very displeased to learn that transportation services are being cut to the Sun Cities. Valley Metro currently provides transportation using Dial-a-Ride and Valley Metro Paratransit. You must be ADA certified and/or 65 or older to ride either of the vehicles.

Upon approval, there are proposed changes to take effect Oct. 1. The change being made means that a resident must be ADA certified in order to ride any paratransit vehicle. That means that if you are not ADA certified, but no longer drive or your disability is not eligible for ADA paratransit, the choice of transportation will be severely limited. This change will be devastating to the Sun Cities communities! There must be other means of funding besides raising fees for unincorporated communities.

This new program would be a step back from what Valley Metro’s goal has been to work with the Sun Cities on our transit needs. A committee, in concert with Northwest Valley Connect, was formed at PORA with important stakeholders involved to stress an internal need for a transit system for the disabled, whether the disability is physical or financial. We are veterans and individuals that helped build our nation. It is unfair to treat seniors as second-class citizens.

My biggest concern is the expense to ride outside of Sun City — $3 plus $2 per mile afterward? How is someone living on Social Security and Medicare, with the expenses that a disability entails, supposed to afford to go anywhere? I understand that Valley Metro is a service-based business and needs to be profitable, but making money on the backs of an already stressed segment of the population simply does not seem fair when the backup services like NVC are so overburdened themselves — and our beloved federal government wants to cut Medicare and Social Security. Since this decision has not been reached lightly (I assume), what can we do to persuade the “powers that be” to reconsider taking the target off the backs of Sun Cities residents?

It appears that most of the transportation assistance efforts in the Northwest Valley are focused in El Mirage and Youngtown .Except for PORA and Sun City, there appears to be little attention given, either through state, city or county resources, to include Sun City West and Sun City in the transit concerns currently in process.

The one-day opportunity for ADA assessment and certification was limited in public awareness except through the article in the Independent newspaper. Unfortunately for many seniors and disabled individuals in the area, transportation is a significant issue. Most tend to depend on neighbors and friends for trips to medical attention, groceries and just plan getting out to visit with others in the community. Many are “house bound.” Paratransit and possibly the RideChoice program would be a step in the right direction to help residents continue to live comfortable in their own homes rather than depend on their children in their final days.

This may sound a bit sad but, unfortunately, its very true.

Connie Scott

PORA vice president Sun City West

Pam Schwartz

Sun City

Maureen Lansing

Sun City West