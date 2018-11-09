OPINION: Calls ‘beggars’ scam against Sun City area seniors

I attended the town hall meeting at Sundial where Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich spoke on how to fight back against scams.

It occurred to me the beggars at 107th and Grand avenues can be added to the list of various scams seniors face in Sun City. The fastest way to send them on their way is to simply stop contributing to them.

They keep coming every day because our residents keep funding them every day!

We have enough scams to deal with, such as the robocalls, identity theft and credit card fraud, to name a few. These we can’t control; however, we can help control the panhandlers by not donating money to them.

Helen Fleurquin

Sun City