Olive Branch in Sun City to host Medicare sessions

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Northwest Valley residents on Medicare will see some changes when the open enrollment period begins Monday, Oct. 15.

As it has in past years, the Banner Olive Branch Senior Center in Sun City, through its Support Our Seniors program, will conduct a series of sessions to inform residents and help them find supplemental insurance plans. The Medicare open enrollment period begins Tuesday, Oct. 15 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 7.

The sessions are open to Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise and Peoria residents.

This year’s Olive Branch Mediare sessions will have a feline theme — Medicare Enrollment Open Weeks, or MEOW, according to Roberta Exratty, State Health Insurance Assistance Program spokeswoman.

An introductory meeting is scheduled 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Olive Branch, 11250 N. 107th Ave. That will be followed by sessions 8-10 a.m. every other Wednesday featuring six insurance brokers available to go over the various supplemental plan options available through different insurance companies, according to Ms. Ezratty. The first of these sessions is slated for Oct. 2. Other alternate Wednesday sessions will be Oct. 16 and 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 4.

“SHIP has no affiliation with the insurance industry; it is a non-bias guidance and guideline explanation service for all Medicare beneficiaries with questions or concerns upon request, and absolutely free of charge,” Ms. Ezratty stated in an email.

There is no charge for the sessions hosted by Banner Olive Branch and walk-ins are welcome, there is no need to make an appointment, according to Ms. Ezratty.

While attendance at the Sept. 25 introductory meeting would be helpful to get information on Medicare changes, that is not required for residents to participate in the alternate Wednesday sessions, according to Ms. Ezratty.

In addition to all the changes and what to expect for the 2020 plans, raffle tickets will be available for a new 32-inch Smart TV, according to Ms. Ezratty.

“Tickets will be collected during all five presentation events, with the raffle drawing upon conclusion of the Dec. 4 presentation at 10:15 a.m,” she stated. “You must be present to win the prize; if not present, another ticket will be drawn.”

Medicare recipients can shop for Medigap plans all year, according to www.medicare2018.us. But while insurance companies can sell Medicare plans outside the 2019 open enrollment period, they get to choose if applicants qualify.

Medicare was never designed to pay all medical bills. Obtaining supplement health insurance gives Medicare recipients protection against high medical bills while also protecting the patient’s freedom to choose their own doctor.

Medicare Plan A is the most basic plan and will pay for most coinsurance and co-payments, minus any related to skilled nursing facility care. Medicare Plan F is considered the most comprehensive of all Medigap plans and will pay for all co-pays, deductibles, coinsurance, foreign travel and any excess charges that original Medicare will not cover. Medicare Plans K and L are the only plans with an out-of-pocket limit, which functions much like a deductible. All the other plans will begin paying benefits immediately.

Banner Olive Branch’s Support Our Seniors program was started 12 years ago to help connect residents with insurance professionals, according to Ms. Ezratty. The program is active throughout the year.

Call 623-465-6005 for benefit counseling information.