O’Hara: Sun City CC&R revisions bring up many questions

This is in regards to the article (“Revised CC&Rs now ready,” Sun City Independent, July 19, 2019) on Sun City Home Owners Association “amending” the CC&Rs of Sun City.

First, when SCHOA rode the wave of fear after Youngtown lost its senior status, it wrote itself into the CC&Rs by stating that they reserved the right to revise the CC&Rs to protect the senior status of Sun City. That actually doesn’t give them permission to write “clarifications” or “amendments” unless these address a threat to the senior status of Sun City. If the words that they inserted do not have meaning, I have to wonder if any of the words have meaning.

More to the point, I have to ask questions about the proposed changes anyway. As an example, how do they intend to enforce the 72 hours of parking limitation per month on public streets? When did the county give them the authority to decide what can be parked on public streets and for how long? This isn’t a gated community, after all.

Why this sudden decision to prohibit wooden fences? There must be hundreds of homes in Sun City that have board fences in use, as well as those with split-rail fences. They have been in Sun City for all the time I have lived here, so how come all of a sudden there is this need to prohibit them?

“Unsightly” is not a defining word, that’s an opinion word. What I call unsightly may not be what you would, or vice versa. It makes no sense to use undefined terms. Don’t want to see damaged cars? Say so, don’t use a term that can mean anything to anyone, depending on a viewpoint.

I think SCHOA has to demonstrate that they have the integrity to enforce the CC&Rs. One person had to cut vines covering their bedroom window, while a house less than a quarter mile away didn’t have to since they didn’t. They have to be uniform in the manner they deal with every homeowner, and they aren’t. There is no place for punitive behavior or favoritism when you enforce regulations.

Sun City is a collection of subdivisions that Del Webb built through the years. People north of Bell Road, as an example, have no say in what people south of Grand Avenue do with their homes. Each section is governed by its own CC&Rs, thus each section has to individually choose to accept the amendments and not the total residents of Sun City.

I do hope each section requires the voting to be publicly collected and counted, with members of each subdivision present to insure that it is done accurately. The voting needs to be over a very short period of time, and not drug out for nearly a year as it did before, allowing home ownership turnover to possibly change the outcome. Also, the issue of someone owning multiple properties needs to be considered.

Tom O’Hara

Sun city