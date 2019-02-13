Nonprofit arts grants application process open now

The Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the State of Arizona, is currently accepting applications for two grant programs supporting arts and culture activity throughout the state.

Community Investment Grants (CIG) provide unrestricted general operating support to nonprofit arts organizations of all sizes, local arts agencies, and tribal cultural organizations whose primary mission is to produce, present, teach or serve the arts.Registration deadline is Thursday, March 14.

Festival Grants support organizations in their efforts to provide quality arts programming through festival activities and are awarded to assist with the costs of connecting artists (or their artistic work) with communities.

Past grantees in the West Valley include West Valley Arts Council, TheatreWorks, and WHAM Art Association.This year, the agency has introduced a streamlined and simplified Community Investment Grant application for small and new organizations.

“In redesigning the application, we considered the organizational structure, capacity, and potential of small, mostly volunteer-driven arts groups,” Kristen Pierce Kent, organizational grants and services manager, stated. “Rather than a one-size-fits-all application, this new application will allow smaller organizations to better and more easily tell the story of their work and its impact.”

More information about Community Investment Grants and Festival Grants is available at azarts.gov/grants .

The grants information session will cover applicant eligibility, the application process, and tips on crafting a successful application. It is open to the public and free to attend.

One of 56 state and jurisdictional arts agencies across the United States, the Arizona Commission on the Arts is a 52-year-old agency of the State of Arizona and a leading force in the creative and professional development of Arizona’s arts sector.

Visit azarts.gov or call 602-771-6536 or email swilcox@azarts.gov .

