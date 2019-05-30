New leadership for Olive Branch in Sun City

By Rusty Bradshaw

The Olive Branch Senior Center, 11250 N. 107th Ave., could be under new leadership by July.

Ivy Glinski, the only director the senior center has known, will retire in June. Banner Health officials hope to select a replacement and have that person in place by the end of June, according to Lynn Rosenbach, Banner vice president for post acute services.

“The position has been posted and we are looking within the Banner community and outside of it,” Ms. Rosenbach said. “We hope to find someone as talented as Ivy.”

Ms. Glinski said leaving Olive Branch is bitter sweet.

“The connection is with the people; I always wanted to make a difference in their lives,” she said. “I know after I leave I’ll always be wondering what happened to this person or that person.”

She said as she prepares to leave the organization, she knows there is more that can be done for the people and with the organization. But for her it is time to move on.

“I just felt it was time to let someone else move forward,” she said.

Over her 31-year career at Olive Branch, Ms. Glinski said she never lost her passion for the work.

“I want to leave with that intact,” she said.

Ms. Rosenbach said Ms. Glinki’s efforts went beyond directing Olive Branch.

“I have worked with her for five years and I have learned a lot from her about the center and the community,” she said.

Ms. Rosenbach said Ms. Glinski is a talented and driven worker who is committed to the residents and the Olive Branch team.

“She is great at identifying needs and finding grants funds to meet those needs,” Ms. Rosenbach said.

Glinski and center

Olive Branch got its start in April 1988 when the Area Agency on Aging, Sun Health and the Sun City Community Council teamed up to get the agency up and running.

“The council, specifically Sylvia Cartsones, the president, believed there was a need for a senior center in Sun City,” Ms. Glinski said.

Its first location was the Church of God at 109th and Olive avenues, with a lease of $1 per year. Meals were provided by Boswell Hospital. Ms. Glinski was hired as the center’s director.

“Those agencies believed that Sun City residents were aging in place and they did not fit the active lifestyle upon which Sun City was founded,” Ms. Glinski said.

Agency representatives knocked on 999 doors in July 1987 and talked with residents to gauge the support of a senior center.

“It was an overwhelming success,” Ms. Glinski said. “But I’m still wondering why 999 doors; why didn’t they make it an even 1,000.”

The first center had one large room, a smaller room to serve meals and an office, according to Ms. Glinski. She secured a woman to be volunteer activities coordinator and she stayed until she was 87.

The center moved to a space in the Sun Bowl Shopping Center, Peoria and 107th avenues, in 1990 and started a thrift shop called Almost Antiques.

“It was the first thrift store in that shopping center,” Ms. Glinksi said. “Now it’s almost all thrift shops.”

When Walgreen’s moved its store to the Sun Bowl Shopping Center parking lot in 2008, the lack of parking spurred Olive Branch officials to make another move, this time to United Church of Sun City, where it remains. That was the same year Banner merged with Sun Health. Ms. Glinski and Banner officials planned to construct their own building on the church campus. But church officials, seeing a drop in membership, moved its fellowship activities into the chapel building, which left Whitt Hall empty.

“They preferred we move into Whitt Hall, and that’s where we’ve been ever since,” Ms. Glinski said.

With each move, Olive Branch expanded its program offerings. At the Sun Bowl Shopping Center a commercial kitchen was started and meals were no longer catered by Boswell Hospital. Olive Branch officials have since added programs including benefits counseling; home-delivered meals; a food pantry; blood pressure checks; classes, including exercise and nutrition programs; health and educational events; health screenings; legal assistance; and trips and entertainment.

The center has about 300 volunteers and a fleet of 15 vehicles, according to Ms. Glinski.

“I couldn’t have done this without the volunteers,” she said.

The senior center will continue to offer the programs that were put in place over the years, and others could be added, according to Ms. Rosenbach. There had been discussion of expansion, but when Ms. Glinski informed Banner officials of her plans to retire, they decided to take a different approach.

“We will step back a bit and take a look at the organization to see where we are going,” she said.

Banner officials are working with Valley of the Sun United Way to review Olive Branch programs and Banner officials will do a needs assessment in the community.

“We want to see what else we can do to meet the needs that are out there,” Ms. Rosenbach said. “After that evaluation we will make an action plan.”

While Ms. Glinski is retiring from Olive Branch, she is not really retiring from the work world. She will now work for her son, Clifton Wixson, at his heavy equipment company, Cliffco, 6730 W. Belmont Ave., Glendale.

“His business is booming,” Ms. Glinski said. “I will be focusing on things he has not been able to.”

The company was started about 10 years ago with one truck.

While Ms. Glinski’s last day at Olive Branch is planned for Friday, June 14, she will be available as her new schedule allows to help with the transition to a new director.