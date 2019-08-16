Westgate hosts Touch A Truck event Oct. 19

Children slide down the slide of a cement truck at a Touch A Truck event at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District. [Submitted photo]
A child poses for a photo in front of a backhoe at at a Touch A Truck event at Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District. [Submitted photo]
Reach out and touch a truck, and other large vehicles of all sorts, at Glendale’s annual popular Touch A Truck event 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.

The vehicles will vary in size and scope, including commercial and industrial vehicles like a tow truck, dump truck, commercial bucket loader, sanitation vehicle, backhoe and an 18-wheeler. Along with trucks, there are special activities for children including a sand play area, a miniature roadway with toy vehicles called Tiny Tot Drivers and The Big Dig where children can try their hand at scooping sand with a contraption that works like a backhoe. New this year the Home Depot will offer a Kids Workshop for children to build their own wooden tow truck, while supplies last.

Admission and parking for this event, sponsored by Walmart, are free. Bring a camera to capture photos of your “crew” behind the wheel.

Find more information online at glendaleaz.com/events or call 623-930-2299.

A child sits in a helicopter at at a Touch A Truck event at Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District. [Submitted photo]



