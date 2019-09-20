West Valley hearing loss association chapter ready to resume meetings

Walk4Hearing in November among upcoming events

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) West Valley Chapter have wrapped up a busy summer of planning and are preparing for a 2019-20 season of programs, including an upcoming walk in Mesa.

The national HLAA was founded in 1979 by CIA retiree Howard E. “Rocky” Stone in Bethesda, Maryland, as a non-profit, educational membership organization. Three years later, the national organization recognized the West Valley chapter, which was founded to support the hearing loss community in the local area by offering education, support and a safe experience for sharing.

Meetings take place 12:30-2:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month October through May at the First Presbyterian Church of Sun City, 12225 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City.

A bi-monthly magazine, Hearing Life, is mailed to members, and a national convention takes place each June. National membership dues are $45. The HLAA West Valley board members this summer attended the HLAA2019 Convention in Rochester in June, and planned programs for the 2019-2020 year while reaching out to professionals who can provide the local chapter and national HLAA with additional support.

This year’s Walk4Hearing will take place 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Riverview Park, 2100 W. Rio Salado Parkway, in Mesa, and the West Valley HLAA will participate with a team.

Any residents wishing to support the cause or participate with the West Valley Walkers can email Ron Tallman at rontallman1@gmail.com .

Visit hearingloss.org .

IF YOU GO

What: HLAA West Valley Chapter meeting

When: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Sun City, 12225 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City

More Information: Email Melanie O’Rourke at melanie.orourke@gmail.com