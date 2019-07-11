Surprise breast cancer survivor receives Lesko award at Glendale Women’s Club

Ken Fuellbier, left, from the office of Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) presented Reba Mason, founder of Reba’s Vision and resident of Surprise, with Arizona’s District 8 Congressional Recognition at the Glendale Women’s Club. [Submitted photo]
Neighbors

Ken Fuellbier from the office of Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) presented Reba Mason, founder of Reba’s Vision and resident of Surprise, with Arizona’s District 8 Congressional Recognition at the Glendale Women’s Club.

Reba’s Vision provides free 3D digital mammograms to women in the West Valley. The organization also provides free wigs and other items to women in need as they fight their battle with breast cancer.

“About 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer,” Ms. Lesko stated. “Through Reba’s Vision, Reba is ensuring that women in the West Valley without health insurance have access to mammograms, which can detect cancer early — when it’s most treatable.

“Reba is a fighter herself, battling cancer since 2011, and making sure no woman goes through this alone. Thank you, Reba, for your service to women in our community.”



