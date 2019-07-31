Surprise boy scout earns highest rank

Surprise resident Aiden Pinuelas recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout with Surprise 1st Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 864.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank advancement within Scouts BSA. Scouts who earn this rank have worked to develop skills in teamwork, leadership, community service, adaptability, outdoors and personal values. Scouts must also plan, organize and lead an Eagle Scout Community Service Project.

In addition to scouting, Aiden enjoys playing the piano and musical performance, which led to him organizing a holiday concert at Phoenix Ronald McDonald House (RMH) for his Eagle Scout Project. Aiden’s desire was to bring music recreational therapy to children and families staying at the RMH during the holiday season. In addition to recruiting local musical talent to perform at the concert, Aiden also planned for the donation and collection of food items, toys and gifts which were presented to the Phoenix Ronald McDonald House for distribution. During the concert, guests at the RMH were able to socialize with project volunteers while decorating gingerbread houses and playing games.

Aiden’s Eagle Project was completed on December 22, 2018. He successfully earned the rank of Eagle Scout on March 7 and will be recognized at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Aug. 17.