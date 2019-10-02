Sun City West Sportsman’s Club prepping for fall events

The Sun City West Sportsman’s Club will host a general meeting 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd.

This month’s speaker is Ed Allen, a historian from the Del Webb Sun Cities Museum. His subject will be ”William Beardsley and the Canals of Arizona.”

Club members participate in activities designed to make residents feel more connected to Sun City West and Arizona, while learning about area history, geology, geography, flora and fauna. These activities are also a way to help maintain one’s body and brain health.

Clay Target Shooting will meet every Thursday. Target Shooting will meet the second and fourth Wednesdays each month. There will be a horseback ride Monday, Oct. 28. Hikes are scheduled weekly. Visit sportsman.scwclubs.com for details.

The Club’s Fall Social takes place Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Palm Ridge Recreation Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Drive. Social hour goes 4-5:30 p.m. followed by an Italian buffet dinner catered by Sharko’s will at 5:3. Live music by the duo Sid and Stan will follow. Tickets will be available at the Oct. 21 meeting: $15 for members and $20 for guests.

The Sportsman’s Club needs three members to volunteer to become board members for three-year terms. Members need to fill these positions so the club can continue to offer these out of doors events.

