Sun City West resident named artist of the month

Dave Butts has been named the Stained Glass artist of the month for November.

Mr. Butts knew about stained glass crafting because his mother wanted to take a class and needed someone to drive her. He happily agreed and ended up taking – and enjoying – the class himself.

Mr. Butts is from Seattle and was visiting his sister in Phoenix when he discovered Sun City West. He wanted a retirement place where he could always keep busy and Sun City West fit the bill.

He has been a club member for about four years and discovered working with warm glass in the kiln. This continues to be his favorite use of glass.

When he isn’t working at glass, Mr. Butts is hiking or coaching and playing pickleball; he also enjoys riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He loves to be near water and many of his warm glass kiln fired items are related to the sea.

His work is on display this month at the Palm Ridge Recreation Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Drive.

Guests are welcome to see how stained glass items are made; walk in an ask the monitor for a tour.