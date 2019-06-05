Sun City West Jazzy Poms offering free summer classes

The SCW Jazzy Poms, a part of Rhythm Tappers, encourages residents interested in a joyful form of exercise to take advantage of the free classes currently offered between now and the July 17 end of session.

Those interested should show up at the Palm Ridge Recreation Center’s Dance Room, 13800 W. Deer Valley Dr., at noon any Monday or Wednesday to join.

Rhythm Tappers classes continue through July 17 in the Dance Room Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 9 a.m. Beginning Tap; 10 a.m. Morning Tap; 11 a.m. Jazz; noon Jazzy Poms; 1 p.m. Advanced Tap; 2 p.m. Precision Tap; and 6 p.m., non-performing Belly Dance.

Call Jan at 503-367-4986 or Linda at 402-880-8998, or visit tappers.scwclubs.com .

IF YOU GO

