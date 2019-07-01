Sun City West author shares flight nurse stories, experiences

Sun City West resident Kurtis Bell in his new book “Aid From Above: Inside My Veiled World as a Flight Nurse” shares stories about his 20 years of responding to 911 scene calls, transporting critical patients from hospital to hospital, and what happens in between when they’re not flying.

“These are actual events and true stories. Because everyone in emergency services; from police, firefighters, paramedics, nurses and doctors know … you can’t make this stuff up,” he states in a news release. “This book is graphic, vivid and uncensored with a warning that ‘reader discretion is strongly advised.’”

Mr. Bell started as a combat medic in the Army in 1976, became a nurse in 1982, and worked in ER, OR, and ICU. He started his flight career in 1996, and remains in Critical Care Nurse Transport to this day.

The book is available now at Amazon or barnesandnoble.com , and costs $17.99.

Visit kurtisbell.com .