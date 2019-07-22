Sun City West author adapts his own work as ‘script story’

Gary McCarthy continues to tell tales of the West

Sun City West author Gary McCarthy has released “Wind Warrior,” an adaptation of his previous novel “River Thunder,” which was the recipient of the prestigious Western Writers of America’s 2009 Spur Award for Best Western Audio Book.

Author of 15 published American historical and 34 Western novels, Mr. McCarthy calls his latest work a “script story” as a twist to a more traditional writing approach.

“I have chosen to call this work a ‘Script Story’ because it incorporates elements of a novel format which I feel is easier and more enjoyable to read than a strict and rigid screenplay format,” he stated in a news release. “Either way, novel or Script Story, I am proud to say that that this Western Writers of America Spur Winner is one of my best works of fiction coming near the end of my long and satisfying writing career.”

Mr. McCarthy is well suited to writing about the American West; he grew up with horses and received a B.S. degree in Animal Science and an M.S. in Economics from the University of Nevada. Before becoming a full-time novelist, Mr. McCarthy was employed as an economist.

He is very interested in Native American cultures, especially the Navajo, Hualapai and Hopi and historical preservation of southwestern western archaeological sites. Mr. McCarthy had been president of two Rotary Clubs and served on many community boards.

In 1993, his “The Gila River” won the Western Writers of America’s Spur Award as the best historical paperback novel of that year, and “River Thunder” won the 2009 Western Writers of America’s Spur Award for Best Audio Book. His 1991 “Russian River” California historical novel and 2003 Arizona Western novel “Restitution” were Spur Award finalists.

In 2019, he was awarded the Life Achievement Peacemaker Award by the Western Fictioneers.

Mr. McCarthy enjoys hiking and horseback riding in the Grand Canyon Rim Country when he is not traveling the Southwest in search of new stories upon which to base his next novel.

Visit canyoncountrybooks.com .