Sun City ‘queen’ first runner-up at Ms. Senior USA

Linda Allbright, Ms. Senior Arizona USA 2019 and Sun City resident, represented Arizona in Las Vegas in the Ms. Senior USA Pageant where she placed first runner-up for the national title.

She and her husband Bill retired to Sun City from Washington in 2012.

Ms. Allbright’s hand-made state costume was “The Rise of the Phoenix.” Her talent was singing Neil Sedaka’s signature song “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do.” The pageant also required interviews with five individual judges. Each contestant was also judged on their philosophy of life.

She now heads out performing at retirement facilities in Las Vegas, Sacramento and Seattle throughout the summer and back in the Valley in September to resume singing for area residents.

Ms. Allbright sings around the Valley at residential and assisted living facilities as well as memory care centers and VA hospitals. She provided more than 155 shows in the past year. She also performs throughout the Valley as “PAZAZZ” with her duet singing partner Debra Lynn.

“My life’s journey has been ‘Stormy’ but I choose a positive attitude,” she stated of her life philosophy. “I don’t just want to strive to survive and but to live life daily with both passion as well as compassion. My glass is always half full, never half empty, because being positive costs me nothing, makes me smile more and gives me endless opportunities to dream big.”

She states that the Ms. Senior USA Pageant encourages women as they approach 60 to embrace who they are and to recognize that age does not limit or define who they are or what they have to offer our communities as well as the world. Ms. Senior USA seeks to empower women of all ages, nationalities and cultures to strive for equality, achieve their personal best and to make real and meaningful changes.