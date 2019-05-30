Sun City Cycling Club continues weekly rides throughout summer

‘Biking in the Pines’ ride coming up

During the summer, the Sun City Cycling Club will ride each Tuesday morning (slower pace 5-20 miles) and Thursday (35-50 miles at 15 mph). Rides begin at Sundial Rec Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave.

The June-July-August schedule features Tuesday rides at 6 a.m., and Thursday rides at 5:30 a.m. By September, the Tuesday start times will go to 7 a.m. and Thursdays will change to 6 a.m.

The Tuesday rides are casual rides within Sun City, the New River and Skunk Creek trails. These are slow pace for generally cruiser-type bikes, and everyone is welcome. Requirements are a helmet, water and good attitude. The Thursday rides are “a little more serious,” the club states.

The Sun City Cycling Club is a chapter of the Arizona Bicycle Club. Its mission is to provide Sun City residents and neighbors an opportunity to enjoy the camaraderie of group bicycling.

For more information email warsmockren@hotmail.com, or visit the Arizona Bicycle Club website at azbikeclub.com, and click on “Chapters” icon and then on Sun City Chapter.

IF YOU GO

Who: Sun City Cycling Club

What: Biking in the Pines

When: Kickstands up at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 13

Where: Ft. Tuthill Luke AFB recreation area parking lot (free parking)

Directions: Interstate 17 exit at Ft. Tuthill County Fairgrounds, Flagstaff

Ride Description: The ride will go to Lower Lake Mary and back on Lake Mary Road, then down 89A to the overlook into Oak Creek Canyon and back to Ft. Tuthill.

Distance: Approximately 43 miles

RSVP: 623-846-8579 or 623-570-3148