Sun City Cycling Club continues weekly rides throughout summer

The Sun City Bicycle Club has earlier start times for its Tuesday and Thursday rides during the summer months. [Special to the Independent]
Neighbors, Your Life

‘Biking in the Pines’ ride coming up

 

During the summer, the Sun City Cycling Club will ride each Tuesday morning (slower pace 5-20 miles) and Thursday (35-50 miles at 15 mph). Rides begin at Sundial Rec Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave.

The June-July-August schedule features Tuesday rides at 6 a.m., and Thursday rides at 5:30 a.m. By September, the Tuesday start times will go to 7 a.m. and Thursdays will change to 6 a.m.

The Tuesday rides are casual rides within Sun City, the New River and Skunk Creek trails. These are slow pace for generally cruiser-type bikes, and everyone is welcome. Requirements are a helmet, water and good attitude. The Thursday rides are “a little more serious,” the club states.

The Sun City Cycling Club is a chapter of the Arizona Bicycle Club. Its mission is to provide Sun City residents and neighbors an opportunity to enjoy the camaraderie of group bicycling.

For more information email warsmockren@hotmail.com, or visit the Arizona Bicycle Club website at azbikeclub.com, and click on “Chapters” icon and then on Sun City Chapter.

 

IF YOU GO

Who: Sun City Cycling Club

What: Biking in the Pines

When: Kickstands up at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 13

Where: Ft. Tuthill Luke AFB recreation area parking lot (free parking)

Directions: Interstate 17 exit at Ft. Tuthill County Fairgrounds, Flagstaff

Ride Description: The ride will go to Lower Lake Mary and back on Lake Mary Road, then down 89A to the overlook into Oak Creek Canyon and back to Ft. Tuthill.

Distance: Approximately 43 miles

RSVP: 623-846-8579 or 623-570-3148



