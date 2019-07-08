Sun City church donates bus to meet refugee needs

To help support the transportation needs of a refugee congregation, Bellevue Heights Church, 9440 W. Hutton Drive, has donated one of its buses to the Arizona Karen Baptist Church in Phoenix.

The title to the 14-passenger bus was transferred recently to Pastor Tha Hser Tun and Tansy Kadoe, director of communications. According to Ms. Kadoe, the bus was put into use immediately, transporting people to services on Sundays and throughout the week.

A large majority of the 400-member Phoenix congregation fled their homeland of Burma (Myanmar) to escape violent government persecution of ethnic Karen and other minorities. Most spent several years in Thai refugee camps, before being able to immigrate to the United States. For the past decade, Bellevue Heights has actively supported the ministry at Arizona Karen Baptist Church.

Worship services for AKBC are held at the Monte Vista Baptist Church, with a second campus at the former West Dunlap Baptist Church, both in Phoenix.

TO DONATE

What: Gathering school supplies for Phoenix Christian Preparatory School (K-12)

When: During the month of July

Where: Donations can be dropped off at Bellevue Heights Church, 9440 W. Hutton Drive

More Information: Visit bhcsuncity.com