Senior meal nonprofit to host Goodyear Duck Derby fundraiser

Meals of Joy, a nonprofit meal delivery service for seniors in need, is hosting its second annual Duck Derby rubber duck race 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 on the north lake at Estrella Mountain Ranch, 10300 S. Estrella Parkway, in Goodyear.

The event will be hosted in conjunction with the Star Spangled Eve festivities at Estrella. The Duck Derby will launch 4,000 rubber ducks, and the first-place winner will get $2,000.

Ducks are on sale now for $5 each, and all proceeds will benefit Meals of Joy to support its mission to deliver a fresh, hot meal to every senior in need. In the past year, 17 percent of the senior population in Arizona has faced the threat of hunger, and with the aging of the Baby Boomer population, the number is expected to increase. Currently, Meals of Joy services 80 clients, which equates to about 1,000 individual meals per month.

The Duck Derby is a new event for the now four-year-old nonprofit Meals of Joy. Planned activities include music, food trucks and a lakeside fireworks show. The community activities start at 6 p.m. ,and Duck Derby will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Ducks can be purchased for $5 each or five for $20 and 15 for $50. The owner of the ticket with the first place duck will win $2,000, second place wins $1,000 and third place wins $500. The winner does not need to present at the event to win. Ducks can also be purchased the night of the event.

Tickets and information available by calling 623-594-9588 or visiting mealsofjoy.org .

