Salvation Army prepping for free Christmas dinner event

Volunteers still needed to help

The Salvation Army, bringing the joy of the holidays to Arizonans for 125 years, will provide a free Christmas dinner and family activities and services at the Phoenix Convention Center’s West Building, on the southeast corner of Second Street and Monroe Street, on Christmas Day.

The event will take place on the lower level of the West Building and will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25 with meal service from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Posted signage and volunteers will be on hand to direct guests to the entrance and event location.

The complimentary dinner is open to the public and will also include live entertainment, free haircuts and nail service, toys for kids, photos with Santa, games, and emotional and spiritual care.

“We invite anyone looking for some fellowship to join us on Christmas Day,” The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix program coordinator Maj. Nancy Dihle stated. “We want to offer a place of comfort, a place where people can feel part of a large family on a special day. With all the activities and services we have, it’s really a big party.”

Around 5,000 people are expected to attend, and 2,500 additional meals will be delivered to homebound individuals, with another 1,200 delivered to Salvation Army Corps locations across the Valley of the Sun to serve local communities.

Aventura Catering will prepare more than 4,000 pounds of turkey; 1,900 pounds of potatoes; 1,400 pounds of stuffing; 1,900 pounds of vegetables; 120 gallons of gravy; 100 gallons of cranberry sauce; 7,500 rolls; and 7,500 slices of pie for the annual dinner.

It takes nearly 1,400 volunteers to make this event happen. At this time, volunteers are still needed for dinner prep on Dec. 23 and to help break down the event at its conclusion on Christmas Day.

Visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org and click on the “Volunteer” tab for a list of opportunities, or contact Volunteer Coordinator Danielle Shankle at 602-267-4117 or by email at Danielle.Shankle@usw.SalvationArmy.org .

IF YOU GO

What: Salvation Army annual Christmas dinner

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25

Where: Phoenix Convention Center’s West Building, on the southeast corner of Second St. and Monroe St.

About: Event volunteers needed. Visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org and click on “Volunteer,” or call 602-267-4117 or email at Danielle.Shankle@usw.SalvationArmy.org