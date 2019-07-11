Richard Steele brings magic of water to Glendale

Magician Richard Steele demonstrates the parts of the water cycle through a rope illusion as part of a H20 magic show sponsored by the Glendale Water Services Department Conservation and Sustainable Living Division to encourage water customers to be water wise on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at City Council Chambers in Glendale. [Jacob Stanek/Independent Newsmedia]
Magician Richard Steele showed the magic of water to Glendale children and adults during an “H2O magic show” sponsored by the Glendale Water Services Department Conservation and Sustainable Living Division to encourage water customers to be water wise on Wednesday, June 19 at the Glendale City Council Chambers, 5850 W. Glendale Ave.
Children laugh as Magician Richard Steele demonstrates the importance of conserving water through a toilet paper illusion as part of a H2O magic show sponsored by the Glendale Water Services Department Conservation and Sustainable Living Division to encourage water customers to be water wise on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at City Council Chambers in Glendale. [Jacob Stanek/Independent Newsmedia]
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.