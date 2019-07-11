Richard Steele brings magic of water to Glendale

Magician Richard Steele showed the magic of water to Glendale children and adults during an “H2O magic show” sponsored by the Glendale Water Services Department Conservation and Sustainable Living Division to encourage water customers to be water wise on Wednesday, June 19 at the Glendale City Council Chambers, 5850 W. Glendale Ave.

Children laugh as Magician Richard Steele demonstrates the importance of conserving water through a toilet paper illusion as part of a H2O magic show sponsored by the Glendale Water Services Department Conservation and Sustainable Living Division to encourage water customers to be water wise on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at City Council Chambers in Glendale. [Jacob Stanek/Independent Newsmedia]