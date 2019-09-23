Relay for Life of the Sun Cities seeking survivors, volunteers for event

The American Cancer Society is getting ready for the 8th Annual Relay for Life of the Sun Cities Walk 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Beardsley Park, 20011 N. 128th Ave., in Sun City West.

Organizers are seeking survivors and volunteers to participate in the event.

The group is hosting a kick-off meeting 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Sun City West Foundation Building, 20450 N. Stardust Blvd.,Sun City West, in the Webb Room. Cancer survivors, or family and friends of survivors or those who lost someone close to cancer are encouraged to attend.

For information, to sign up, or to make a donation visit relayforlife.org/suncitiesaz or contact Marilynn Shaw at 541-980-4444 or by email at shaw.marilynn@gmail.com .

In 2019, there will be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. The Society’s cancer helpline is 800-227-2345.

