ProMusica Arizona’s Women in Song receives grant from City of Peoria

ProMusica Arizona’s vocal ensemble, Women in Song, has been awarded $4,400 by the City of Peoria to offer free performances at public venues and senior communities in Peoria during the 2019-2020 season.

Supported by the grant, Women in Song will be featured performers at Sunrise Mountain Library, 21109 N. 98th Ave., 2 p.m. March 14, and at Peoria Main Library, 8463 W. Monroe St., 2 pm. March 28, for celebrations of the 100th anniversary of Peoria libraries. The public is invited to attend.

Women in Song performances also are being scheduled at senior living facilities in Peoria.

The City of Peoria’s arts program has a mission to enhance quality of life in the community by fostering and supporting cultural opportunities for both local artists and the public. The purpose of the city’s Arts Grant Program for non-profit organizations is to support the arts in the City of Peoria. In addition to support for the performing arts, Peoria has an extensive collection of public art displays throughout the city.

ProMusica Arizona’s Women in Song ensemble consists of an accompanist and up to 16 singers, many with music degrees and professional singing experience. Members for the ensemble are chosen through an audition process, and the group is directed by ProMusica Arizona’s artistic director and principal conductor Patti Graetz, who has more than 30 years of singing and conducting experience. The ensemble’s repertoire includes jazz, Broadway show tunes, holiday music, and a variety of sacred and secular songs.

Senior communities or public venues interested in booking Women in Song for a free performance in the City of Peoria can contact Ms. Graetz at pgraetz@pmaz.org .

Since its founding in 2003, ProMusica Arizona has brought live music to audiences primarily in the North Phoenix area. With almost 100 multigenerational singers and instrumentalists, the group has performed more than 175 times for over 131,000 people.

ProMusica Arizona is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, and is supported by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts.

