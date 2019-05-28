Pizza Hut offers free cookies for blood donors this week

Vitalant and Pizza Hut are ramping up efforts to increase blood donations around the Memorial Day holiday.

Roll up your sleeve at any blood drive or donor center through Friday, May 31 and receive a voucher for a free “The Ultimate Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Cookie.”

Blood donations can decline by up to 25% during holiday weeks, but heavy traffic on the roads and highways can increase the potential for accidents and the need for blood.

While donors of all blood types are needed, O-negative is always in greatest demand. Call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or visit www.BloodHero.com (enter city or zip code) to schedule an appointment.

Blood donors around the Memorial Day holiday will help children like Hayley, who will celebrate her 19th birthday May 31 thanks to 95 blood donors. She was born with Diamond Blackfan Anemia, a rare disease that prevented her body from producing red blood cells.

She relied on the kindness of strangers to provide lifesaving blood transfusions every month at Phoenix Children’s Hospital until she was able to receive a bone marrow transplant.

“Blood donors allowed our daughter to play, jump and laugh like other children – and gave her the chance to grow up,” said her mom, Melana. “They are true heroes.”