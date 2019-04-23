Peoria legion post comes to aid of military family

Unit ‘adopts’ Air Force mom, daughter

By Marge Christianson

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Air Force Staff Sergeant Chase Frazee was deployed overseas when his daughter, Avarie was born five years ago. Deployed again, he and his wife, Kellie, were prepared for him to miss the birth of his second child, Kinleigh. Thanks to a sympathetic Commanding Officer, he came home three days before her birth on April 9.

Being without local family members is one of the challenges that many “home-front parents” face. The Frazees have no family in Arizona. Staff Sergeant Frazee is originally from Niceville, Florida, while Kellie is from Little Rock, Arkansas.

“It’s always hard being away from our family on the east coast, but we do love it out here in Arizona,” Ms. Frazee said.

Peoria’s John J Morris American Legion Post Unit 62, 9847 W. Desert Cove Ave., “adopted” Kellie and Avarie after they attended an event held by the unit at Rocker 7 Pumpkin Patch this past October. Because the American Legion Auxiliary is made up of women who are active military, veterans or direct family members of those who have served or are still serving, they understand what it means to be without local family.

“Parents and kids of our deployed military are truly unsung heroes — living right here in our communities” Sun City resident and Unit 62 president Doris Theiss said.

The Junior members of Unit 62 held a baby shower for the family in January. In addition to many of the items on the family’s registry, the unit purchased matching poppy dresses for the girls.

“The Friday before Memorial Day, this year May 24, is National Poppy Day,” Peoria resident and Unit Poppy Chairman Tammy Early said. “Poppies were adopted by the American Legion Auxiliary nearly 100 years ago as a symbol of the sacrifices made by U.S. Military. As Junior members themselves, we wanted the girls to be part of that history.”

Kellie and Avarie also participated in a Paint Party event held at Unit 62 in March. Avarie, who attends pre-kindergarten school in Surprise, was happy watching movies on her mom’s phone while Kellie joined 25 other ladies painting a garden scene on a lighted bottle. The event was a fundraiser for Unit 62’s art wellness program, HEAL HER Art, for women veterans.

As Kellie’s due date got closer, members of the unit stayed in close touch with Kellie. When plans for family to visit fell through at the last minute, the unit stepped in.

“We were on deck to drop everything if we got the call,” Ms. Theiss said.

As it happened, SSgt. Frazee arrived on Saturday — and Kinleigh was born the following Tuesday.

“After immediate family, the women of the Auxiliary were the first to know about Kinleigh’s birth,” Ms. Frazee said.

Kinleigh Frazee, born 7 pounds, 10 ounces, is the unit’s smallest and youngest member. She was voted in at the April general meeting at 7 days old. SSgt Frazee has earned some R&R and is enjoying time with his family at their Surprise home.

Officially recognized by Congress, April is the “Month of the Military Child.” Also in April is “Purple Up! Day”— a day set aside to specifically honor these children. Members of the community are encouraged to wear purple — the color of all the military branches combined. Arrowhead Chick-fil-A participated in Purple Up! Day by wearing purple and offering military children free meals that day. Unit 62 provided patriotic rulers with the Pledge of Allegiance on one side and Commanders in Chief (U.S. Presidents) on the other side. Children of a deployed Luke AFB parent will also be treated to a day at the Surprise “Luv 2 Play” indoor playground by Unit 62.

In addition to providing local support, the Auxiliary provides scholarship opportunities for these families at a national level.

To help or learn more about the John J Morris American Legion Auxiliary, email alaunit62az@gmail.com or visitazpost62.com .

Editor’s note: Marge Christianson is the public relations volunteer for the American Legion Auxiliary John J Morris Unit 62 in Peoria.

