Peoria fundraiser will raise money for K-9 unit

The Peoria Police Citizens’ Academy Alumni is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for a bomb/patrol K-9 dog for the Peoria Police K-9 unit.

The event goes 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at two Kawaii Sushi and Asian Cuisine locations: 8385 W. Deer Valley Road, Suite 114 in Peoria; and 6530 W. Happy Valley Road, Suite 112 in Glendale.

Twenty percent of sales and of gift card purchases will benefit the cause. For the donation to benefit the fundraiser, customers must print out the event flyer and present it on site. Flyers are available to print on the Peoria Police Citizens’ Academy Alumni’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/PPCAA .

The K9 would be used to sweep any special events the city of Peoria might have. The goal is to raise $15,000.

Donations through a check payment can also be mailed to PPCAA, 8351 W. Cinnabar Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345.

The PPCAA is a 501(c)3 organization.

IF YOU GO

What: Peoria Police Citizens’ Academy Alumni fundraiser

When: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25

Where: Kawaii Sushi and Asian Cuisine locations: 8385 W. Deer Valley Road, Suite 114 in Peoria; and 6530 W. Happy Valley Road, Suite 112 in Glendale

More Information: Peoria Police Citizens’ Academy Alumni’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/PPCAA