Palo Verde honors September Sun City artist

Jo Peterson is the Palo Verde Artist of the Month for September.

With a BS degree in Interior Design and Studio Art, and an MS degree in Visual Arts Education, Ms. Peterson initially specialized in teaching drawing, rendering, design principles and design history in several schools of higher education in Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan. She then took a break from teaching to do artwork full-time and focus on watercolor painting and handmade papermaking, traveling throughout the Midwest exhibiting in art fairs and galleries. Ms. Peterson was a professor of Interior design at Western Michigan University, and exhibited in several local, regional and national galleries.

In 2017 she moved to Sun City and began developing her skills as a pastel artist. She is a member of Palo Verde Artists and Artists by the Lake in Sun City, as well as WHAM in Surprise, and has won several awards in local and regional exhibitions.

View Ms. Peterson’s art in the showcase outside Palo Verde’s art room at the Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103 Ave.

Membership in Palo Verde Artists is $10 per year and is open only to RCSC cardholders. Residents who would like to experiment with pastels, the medium that Ms. Peterson is using, can attend Open Pastels, free for Palo Verde members, 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays.

There is no instruction during “Open” classes but members are always willing to help with questions.

Visit paloverdeartists.com .

IF YOU GO

What: Open Pastels class

Who: Free for Palo Verde Artists members

When: 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays

Where: Palo Verde art room, Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103 Ave.

More Information: paloverdeartists.com