Palo Verde group honors Artist of the Month

Vikki Pierce Gould’s work on display in Sun City

Vikki Pierce Gould is the Palo Verde Artist of the Month for October.

Ms. Gould was born in Rifle, Colorado, and lived in rural Colorado her entire life until moving to Sun City in 2017. At an early age she joyfully met the challenges of being a wife to husband Ed, mother to two sons, homemaker, seamstress, gardener, as well as a board member on the Barbara Davis Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the University of Colorado Blood Cancer Research Foundation. Later, for 17 years, she worked in public schools as a paraprofessional in Special Ed.

Although Ms. Gould has no formal training in art, she has a great love for it. She first experimented in tole painting, and then a friend introduced her to and mentored her in oil painting. After experimenting with watercolor, she discovered that it was her preferred medium to capture the vistas of nature that inspire much of her work.

Recently, since joining the Palo Verde Art Club and Artists by the Lake, she has enjoyed exploring the vibrancy of acrylic and discovering gouache.

View the art of Ms. Gould in the showcase outside Palo Verde’s art room at the Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103 Ave.

Membership in Palo Verde Artists is $10 per year and is open to RCSC cardholders only. Members can improve their paintings 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at an Oct. 26 workshop, “The Art of the Background,” with instructor Florine Duffield. The background of a painting has the incredibly important role of providing context and contrast for a main subject. Discover what is needed to get paintings off to a proper start.

Visit paloverdeartists.com .

IF YOU GO

What: “The Art of the Background” workshop

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103 Ave.

More Information: paloverdeartists.com