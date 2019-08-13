Midwestern professor Pierce Kenworthy teaches about aging affects on eyes at Glendale library

Pierce Kenworthy, O.D., of Midwestern University Eye Institute and Arizona College of Optometry speaks about how moisture affects the eyes during a presentation on “The Aging Eye: What is Normal and What is Not?” Tuesday, July 16 at Foothills Library Branch. [Jacob Stanek/Independent Newsmedia]
Pierce Kenworthy, O.D., of Midwestern University Eye Institute and assistant professor at Midwestern’s Arizona College of Optometry spoke to Glendale residents last month about the affects aging has on the eyes at Glendale’s Foothills Branch Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave.

Residents listen as Pierce Kenworthy, O.D., of Midwestern University Eye Institute and Arizona College of Optometry speaks about how moisture affects the eyes during a presentation on “The Aging Eye: What is Normal and What is Not?” Tuesday, July 16 at Foothills Library Branch in Glendale. [Jacob Stanek/Independent Newsmedia]
The presentation, called “The Aging Eye: What is Normal and What is Not?” Tuesday, July 16, was a part of Midwestern’s Community Health Lecture Series. The lecture was designed to help residents navigate various eye issues affecting the senior population, how they affect the eyes and diagnosis and treatment options available in the area.

The next lecture in Midwestern’s Community Health Lecture Series will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Foothills Branch Library. The presentation, by Jim Rinehart, a Midwestern instructor and assistant director of Midwestern’s Clinical Skills and Simulation Center will present an interactive and hands-on discussion about Midwestern University’s Simulation Center, which is helping to prepare the next generation of medical professionals using the latest technology and simulated patient techniques.

