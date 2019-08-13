Meals of Joy founder honored by Congresswoman Debbie Lesko

Larry Cervarich, founder of Meals of Joy and Goodyear resident, earned Arizona’s District 8 Congressional Recognition from Congresswoman Debbie Lesko.

Meals of Joy has been assisting West Valley seniors for the past four years by providing meals to senior citizens who are unable to leave their homes or are recuperating from medical procedures. Each meal is prepared at Fountain of Life Church, 15630 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City.

“Larry works tirelessly to deliver meals to senior citizens in our community,” a news release states. “By partnering with local churches and kitchens, Meals of Joy is able to bring a hot meal to a senior citizen that might otherwise go hungry. Thank you for all you do to help our seniors.”

