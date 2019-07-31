Luke AFB worker honored by Congresswoman Debbie Lesko
Kelly Morgan of Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services was honored with Arizona’s District 8 Congressional Recognition, awarded to him by Congresswoman Debbie Lesko.
Mr. Morgan works at the Veteran Success Center at Luke Air Force Base, where he assists members of the military and veterans with filing for benefits, job connections and pension claims.
