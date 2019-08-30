Local Girl Scouts Council to launch upcoming West Valley programs

42 new badges available; recruiting new troop leaders

The Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) is offering a variety of programs across the West Valley dedicated to the Girl Scout difference: helping girls practice important life skills and develop the confidence to create their own success, whatever that success looks like for each girl. With more than 10,000 adult volunteers, GSACPC serves more than 20,000 local girls grades K-12 and reaches communities in over two-thirds of the state. Into the fall, GSACPC is actively recruiting new troop leaders, and forming new troops for more girls to participate, throughout the region.

“It is important to understand the impact that these programs have on girls – and our adult volunteers – across Arizona,” Tamara Woodbury, CEO of GSACPC, stated. “Girl Scouts empowers girls to develop a strong sense of self and to strive to be leaders, and volunteers are able to help nurture and foster that development.”

Upcoming opportunities to try Girl Scouts include PowerUp G.I.R.L.s events, the LEGO Challenge, and new program sites and community partners’ locations in Glendale, Maryvale and the West Valley, in addition to multiple opportunities to engage in STEM and outdoor activities.

Girl Scouts will be launching 42 new badges exclusively for girls in grades K-12, which will become available this upcoming member year. The badges offer girls a chance to learn about everything from outdoor adventures to cybersecurity.

Girl Scouts Launches 42 New Program Badges

The 42 new badges range in topics from STEM focus to outdoor exploring. Among the new badge offerings are Outdoor High Adventure badges that feature, for the first time in Girl Scouts’ history, two distinct activity options, letting girls choose how they want to earn each badge. In addition to existing badge offerings, girls in grades 6–12 can now pursue:

Nine Cybersecurity badges, through which girls learn about the inner workings of computer technology and cybersecurity and apply concepts of safety and protection to the technology they use every day. Activities range from decrypting and encrypting messages, to learning proper protection methods for devices, to exploring real-world hacking scenarios.

Three Space Science badges, through which girls explore topics such as the universe and their place in it, properties of light and inspiring careers in space science.

Think Like a Citizen Scientist, a Girl Scout Leadership Journey during which girls participate in interactive activities to practice observation techniques; collect data; and share their findings with real-world scientists through an online network. As with all of Girl Scouts’ Leadership Journeys, which encourage girls to explore and connect with their community, girls use their newly honed skills to take action on a community issue of their choosing.

The new programming for girls in grades K–12 includes:

12 Outdoor High Adventure badges, designed for girls to explore nature and experience exciting outdoor adventures like backpacking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, rock climbing, and tree climbing—giving them the confidence to support one another, take healthy risks, and spend dedicated time in nature. These are the first Girl Scout badges that members can earn by choosing one of two self-directed paths.

18 Coding for Good badges, which not only teach girls the basics of coding but also detail how every stage of the coding process provides girls with opportunities to use their skills for good. Girls will learn about algorithms through age-appropriate, creative activities, such as coding positive memes to spread a message about a cause they care about, designing a digital game to educate people about an issue, and developing an app to promote healthy habits. Every Coding for Good badge includes a plugged-in and unplugged version so that all girls can learn the foundations of coding, regardless of their access to technology.

Build a Roller Coaster Adventure with LEGO and Girl Scouts – Sunday, Sept. 15

In collaboration with The LEGO Group, Girl Scouts of the USA announced the LEGO Challenge, which will engage future female STEM leaders in a roller coaster building adventure. Supporting Girl Scouts Daisies across the United States, the challenge will allow girls in grades K-1 to build Lego roller coasters and be an engineer for the day. Through the event, which will teach them about engineering, motion and gravity to create excitement about STEM subjects, Daisies will earn their Mechanical Engineering Badge.

To participate, newly registered Girl Scout Daises (grade K-1) will receive an email invitation. To join, visit girlscoutsaz.org/join. Space is limited. New and interested Daisies who would like to attend should contact GSACPC’s Customer Care team at 602-452-7040.

LEGO Challenge Event Details:

Date: 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Arrowhead Towne Center, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Suite 1109, Glendale

For additional information, please contact our Customer Care team at 602-452-7040.

Maryvale, Glendale and West Valley Program Sites

GSACPC is pleased to offer new program opportunities in the West Valley in a series of four to six-week after-school programs, at little to no cost. Girls will be able to explore Girl Scouting through various STEM, outdoor, life skills and entrepreneurship activities, as well as participate in community service projects and experience summer camp. At the end of the program, girls will have the opportunity to transition to Girl Scout troops. Financial assistance is available to any families in need.

Call 602-452-7040.

How to Sign Up

Sign up as a girl member: New girl members are able to join a troop or register as an Independent Girl Member. Membership dues are $25 per year, with financial assistance available. To become a Girl Scout, visit girlscoutsaz.org/join or call 602-452-7040.

Sign up as a volunteer: Girl Scouts is always looking for new adult members to become volunteers. Volunteering roles include troop leader, co-leader, service unit volunteers and girl program volunteers (cookies, camp, outdoor programs, etc.). Roles are flexible and can include any amount of time from a few hours to a few months. Visit girlscoutsaz.org/volunteer or call 602-452-7040.