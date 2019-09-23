Local AAUW branch to host upcoming Fall Forum

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Northwest Valley Branch hosted its first meeting of the new season, attended by almost 100 ladies.

The Northwest Valley Branch features members from Peoria, Glendale, Surprise, Sun City, Sun City West, El Mirage, Buckeye and Cave Creek.

The AAUW is a leading voice promoting equity and education for women and girls. Since its founding in 1881, AAUW members have examined and taken positions on the fundamental issues of the day, education, social, economic and political. AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.

AAUW NWV will host a Fall Forum entitled “Arizona Women: On the Road to the Future” Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26.

The forum will open with a welcome reception and dinner 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Lou’s Tivoli Gardens Restaurant, 12555 W. Bell Road, Sun City West. Cost $20 per person.

The weekend continues with a program 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Briarwood.

Call membership co-chairs Beryl Flathman Braaten at 623-572-4676 or Linda Styrwoll at 218-259-4437.

IF YOU GO

What: AAUW NWV Fall Forum

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26

Where: Lou’s Tivoli Gardens Restaurant, 12555 W. Bell Road, Sun City West & Briarwood Country Club, 20800 N. 135th Ave., Sun City West

More Information: Visit northwestvalley-az.aauw.net