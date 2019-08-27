Litchfield Park Historical Society speaker details history of church Sept. 3
The Church at Litchfield Park 300 N. Old Litchfield Road. [Mark Carlisle/Independent Newsmedia]
Litchfield Park Historical Society in partnership with The Church at Litchfield Park will host Litchfield Park Historical Society Member Meredeth Stucky 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 as she tells the story of this church’s origins and influences at the church, 300 N. Old Litchfield Road.
People can learn about its role in the community since its founding and the architectural inspiration and construction of this unique adobe structure.
Visit lphsmuseum.org, email office@LPHSmuseum.org, or call 623 535-4414.
Litchfield Park Historical SocietyThe Church at Litchield Park
