Litchfield Park farm seeking organic farmer

Blue Sky prepping for main growing season

Blue Sky Organic Farms, at 4762 N. 189th Ave., a family farm in Litchfield Park, is ready for its main growing season and is looking for help.

“We’re looking for an experienced full-time organic farmer,” Blue Sky states on its Facebook page. “Someone who is dedicated to their work, often working 50+ hours per week during the prime part of our seasons (September-June). The ideal candidate will have integrity, great attention to detail, problem solving skills, physical stamina and strength.”

To apply send a letter of interest and resume or list of skills to purplekarat@gmail.com .

Blue Sky Organic Farms has been farming in Arizona since 1995, and grows 100 percent of the produce offered while being 100 percent Certified Organic. During the main growing season, the 35-acre Blue Sky Farm grows approximately 120 different varieties of produce. There are row crops, greenhouses and high tunnels.

The farm is located in Litchfield Park, an area known historically for its cotton and alfalfa, according to Blue Sky.

The farm is certified by California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF), and uses organic, non-gmo, and untreated seed. Blue Sky’s produce is cultivated in accordance to the federal standards set by the USDA National Organic Program.

Produce is available at the Farm Store on site.

Visit blueskyorganicfarms.com or call 623-266-4031.

TO APPLY

What: Full-time organic farmer opening

Where: Blue Sky Organic Farms, 4762 N. 189th Ave.

When: Main growing season Sept.-June

To Apply: Email letter of interest and resume or list of skills to purplekarat@gmail.com

More Information: blueskyorganicfarms.com or call 623-266-4031