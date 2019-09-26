LifeStream residents gather to mourn loss of furry friend

Losing a pet can be emotionally devastating, especially for seniors who find companionship and a sense of purpose in caring for a pet. That’s why LifeStream at Thunderbird, 13617 N. 55th Ave., in Glendale, arranged a special service in the community’s chapel to offer support and help residents grieve the passing of Taffy, a beloved canine companion whose recent death was felt across the community.

The highly attended service gave seniors in the community an opportunity to express their love for the dog who had come to be loved by the pet-friendly community. Attendees enjoyed baked cookies in the shape of dog bones and shared memories of Taffy, and came together to support each other while expressing their love and grief. More than a friend to her owner, the chaplain highlighted how she taught all of them the value of friendship, and even joked that when Taffy attended services, he interpreted her barks as an “amen.”

As a pet-friendly community, many residents at LifeStream at Thunderbird bring their pets who often befriend other senior adults during activities, adding to the communal spirit.

LifeStream Complete Senior Living has a 40-year legacy of serving seniors. As a faith-based, nonprofit organization, they offer a complete spectrum of accommodations and services for the senior adult community in the greater Phoenix area.

