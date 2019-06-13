Kids get up-close look at police work with Peoria youth academy

During June, the Peoria Police Department will present the Youth Citizen Police Academy with four different weeks and each session lasting four days.

This academy is designed to build relationships between kids entering the 7th and 8th grades and the police department. This program is intended to introduce children to what occurs at the Peoria Police Department on a daily basis. This program is free, on behalf of a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

All participants will receive a T-shirt and certificate upon completion of the coursework. On the final day, students will participate in investigating mock crime scenes created especially for them.

The course work will be similar to our adult citizens academy, however, for the kids, there will be more hands on activities featuring:

• Alcohol and DUI/Vision Goggles

• Arizona Law

• Crime Scenes Investigation

• Dangerous Drug Education/Prevention

• Equipment Demos

• Ethics/Character/Integrity

• Gangs

• Internet /Social Media safety

• Team Building

This academy is open to boys and girls entering 7th or 8th grade this fall. Students must reside in Peoria or attend a school within the Peoria city limits, and not have attended a previous academy. There is no academic requirement; however, good behavior is required at all times.

This is not a boot camp or program for rebellious teens. This free program requires a parental/guardian permission slip and waiver, which is included in the application packet. Transportation to and from the school is the responsibility of the parent/guardian.

Call 623-773-5046.

IF YOU GO

What: Peoria Police Department Youth Citizen Police Academy

Who: 7th or 8th graders as of this fall

When: All weeks in June

Cost: Free

More Information: Call 623-773-5046