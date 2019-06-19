Grand Democrats in Surprise hosts food bank founder

The Grand Democrats will host speaker Jesse Ramirez, Sr., president and founder of the Valley View Community Food Bank, Wednesday, June 26 at the Cimarron Center, Agua Fria Room, 17100 W. Clearview Blvd.

Refreshments begin at 6 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Ramirez will discuss the food bank and how to help it and the community.

Mr. Ramirez served at the West Side Food Bank in Surprise for 21 years before starting Valley View Community Food Bank in 2007. From its first 500 square foot location to now, Valley View Community Food Bank provides food boxes at four locations.

Bring donations for the food bank to the meeting.

Visit www.granddems.org or call 623-214-3458.