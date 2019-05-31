Glendale’s new Heroes Library hosts welcome events

Glendale’s new library is hosting orientation events next week for residents to learn what the library has to offer.

Heroes Park Branch Library, at 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, is hosting Heroes Library 101 events 6-7 p.m. Monday, June 3 and 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.

The events give residents the chance to meet the new librarian, learn all about library services, how to sign up for a library card and manage their library accounts. Attendees will also learn interesting facts about the library history and artwork at the Heroes Library.