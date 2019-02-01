Glendale’s First United Methodist Church to celebrate 90-year milestone Sunday

2019 will be a year of celebration for the First United Methodist Church, 7102 N. 58th Drive. Located in Historic Downtown Glendale, the church will celebrate the 90th birthday of its sanctuary Sunday, Feb. 3 which a special re-dedication event at 9 a.m.

The original dedication of the sanctuary was held nine decades earlier on Feb. 3, 1929. The sanctuary was designed by architects G.A. Faithful and L.B. Baker. W.M. Mullen of Glendale was the contractor. The cost of the sanctuary was listed in the Jan. 27, 1929 church bulletin for $22,960.70. This included the cost of moving the parsonage and furnishing the new building.

The sanctuary was built of bricks purchased from the Dolan Brickyard on Grand Avenue. Granite columns and granite arches over the double-door entry were constructed and a 50-foot tower rose on the northeast corner of the sanctuary. The church had no cooling system, but several local businesses provided hand-held paper fans with advertisements for the parishioners for the summer months. A furnace in the basement pushed warm air through long ducts and out a register on each side of the front of the church during the cooler weather.

The community is invited to attend the 90th Anniversary Celebration and Re-dedication.

The Church Preservation Committee is planning several community and fundraising activities throughout the year to maintain, preserve and restore the historic buildings.

Call 623-939-1409 or visit glendalefirstumc.com.