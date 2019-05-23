Glendale Women’s Club completes renovations on historic clubhouse

The Glendale Women’s Club completed renovations last month on the club’s historic clubhouse, 7032 N. 56th Avenue.

Renovations to the building, which is listed on the National Historic Register, began in 2015. It was a community effort to renovate the building, as club members and their families and friends all lent a hand over the four-year project.

In addition to hours of donated labor by club members, the club’s project received thousands of dollars in grant funding from the city and donated paint and supplies from the local Home Depot.

“This was a team effort,” everyone doing their part and the Woman’s club working hard to get the entire job done,” says Jaime MacFarlane, City of Glendale’s Revitalization Coordinator.

Originally built in 1913, the clubhouse building is newly renovated and a favorite gathering place for our Woman’s Club members to meet, plan, and organize a variety of community service projects. A favorite venue in downtown Glendale. The public can rent this venue for private events such as business meetings, weddings, birthday parties, baby showers, funeral gathering and more. For more details go to www.clubhouse4rent.com or call 623-937-9915.