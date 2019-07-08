Glendale resident, US Army Vet gets keys to rebuilt home

Operation Enduring Gratitude’s 501 (c)(3)Foundation, G&G Specialty Contractors, Inc, Glendale Chamber of Commerce Military & Veterans Affairs Committee members in partnership with many local businesses and the Office of Mayor Jerry Weiers came together to renovate the home of Glendale resident and US Army Veteran Gilbert Lopez.

Mr. Lopez received the keys to his “new” home. He had been living in the home despite extensive damage from a fire more than 10 years ago.

Desert Rose Restaurant, 6729 N. 57th Drive, hosted a celebratory luncheon with proceeds from attendees’ food and drink purchases going to Operation Enduring Gratitude’s 501(c)(3) Foundation.

Mr. Lopez spent years living in the home, despite extensive damage, because he did not have the money to repair it on his own. An army of volunteers has now given him a “new” home on 54th Drive, and a fresh start.

MORE INFORMATION

What: Operation Enduring Gratitude

About: To learn more about Operation Enduring Gratitude, to donate funds to the foundation, or to volunteer visit operationenduringgratitude.org