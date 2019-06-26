Glendale resident serving at sea
[U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/Special to the Independent]
Quartermaster 3rd Class Joseph Burgo, from Glendale, assigned to the navigation department aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), writes in the ship’s deck log in the ship’s bridge.
Leyte Gulf is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet areas of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
Featurednewsletter
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.