Glendale resident serving at sea

Quartermaster 3rd Class Joseph Burgo, from Glendale, assigned to the navigation department aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), writes in the ship’s deck log in the ship’s bridge.

Leyte Gulf is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet areas of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.